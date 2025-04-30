PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $162.6 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $162.6 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.79 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $636.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $608.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PTC Inc. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.05 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $600 million for the fiscal third quarter.

PTC Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.80 to $6.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.57 billion.

