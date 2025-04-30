PT Telekomunikasi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $354.4 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Bandung, Indonesia-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.
The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period.
