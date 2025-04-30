PT Telekomunikasi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $354.4 million in…

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (TLK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $354.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bandung, Indonesia-based company said it had net income of 36 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLK

