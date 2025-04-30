Prudential: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $707…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $707 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $13.41 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.53 billion.

