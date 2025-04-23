Prosperity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $130.2 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $130.2 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $434.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $306.7 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PB

