Pros and Cons of Online Banking

In its truest form, online banking means doing business with an online-only bank. This differs from conducting business with a…

In its truest form, online banking means doing business with an online-only bank. This differs from conducting business with a traditional bank that offers online banking services. Find out more about how online banking works, the pros and cons of banking online and what you can do to keep your deposits safe.

What Is Online Banking?

Unlike a traditional bank, an online-only bank doesn’t operate brick-and-mortar branches where you can seek help from tellers and other bank personnel. Instead, a customer of an online-only bank takes care of banking tasks on a website or app accessed with a computer, smartphone or tablet. These tasks can include depositing checks, transferring money and paying bills. In addition, a customer can typically use a debit card to deposit or withdraw money at an ATM or to make purchases online or in stores.

Financial products that an online-online bank might offer include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and loans.

Digital banking is on the rise. A November 2024 survey by polling company Morning Consult found 77% of U.S. consumers do most of their banking online or via mobile app, whether that’s with a traditional bank or an online-only bank.

[Read: Best Online Banks.]

Pros of Online Banking

There is a lot to like about conducting business with an online-only bank.

Potentially Higher Interest Rates

Online-only banks normally pay higher annual percentage yields on savings accounts, CDs and and other accounts that earn interest. Gary Zimmerman, founder and CEO of cash management platform MaxMyInterest.com, explains that online-only banks are able to do this because they don’t bear the costs of maintaining physical branches.

“Investors who want to safeguard their cash while earning more interest know that online banks are a smart choice,” Zimmerman says.

Potentially No Fees

In some cases, only-online banks don’t charge any fees. Before opening an account, investigate what fees, if any, an online-only bank imposes. In 2023 alone, U.S. banks charged a total $5.8 billion in fees just for overdraft and nonsufficient fund transactions, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Deposits Are Insured

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insures deposits at member banks, and the National Credit Union Administration insures deposits at member credit unions. This applies to both traditional and online-only banks and credit unions, meaning an account-holder’s money is protected up to a certain dollar amount.

Keep in mind that most, but not all, banks and credit unions are federally insured.

Robust Mobile Apps

Online-only banks might have mobile apps with more robust features than traditional banks’ apps. For instance, an online-only bank app might include financial management tools that enable automatic savings or automatic investing.

Cons of Online Banking

There are some downsides to banking online you should consider before opening an account.

No Branches

Online-only banks don’t operate branches where you can do business. For some banking customers, that’s not a problem. But others might be put off by the inability to chat face-to-face with a teller or other banking professional, or to access services that may not be available online (such as getting a cashier’s check or renting a safe deposit box).

Today, most traditional banks and credit unions offer online access for basic banking features to their customers, which they can supplement by visiting a branch when necessary.

[See: Best High-Yield Savings Accounts in 2025]

ATM Access Varies

When you’re a customer of an online-only bank, you’ll need to be familiar with your bank’s ATM fee reimbursement policy. Some, but not all, online-only banks belong to ATM networks that offer fee-free transactions.

Not All Online Banks Are the Same

Consumers might question the banking prowess of online-only banks. Why? Because some of these banks technically aren’t banks. Rather, they’re financial technology companies whose banking services are backed up by a traditional bank.

Is Online Banking Safe?

Some folks riding the digital wave may be wondering whether online banking — doing business with a bank that lacks physical branches — is safe. Good news: In general, online banking is considered safe.

In most cases, deposits at online-only banks are insured just like deposits at traditional banks. Furthermore, online-only banks are regulated the same way as traditional banks. On top of that, online-only banks adopt security measures aimed at shielding your information from harm.

While online banking is safe, you may still run into people trying to use banking or money transfer apps to run scams. The FTC reported that people lost $2 billion by bank transfer or payment scams in 2024, with most people being scammed through social media. When moving money online, make sure you confirm the other party is someone you know and trust before performing any transactions.

Fighting Cybersecurity Threats

Even though all digital banking operations face cybersecurity threats, the ISACA professional organization for IT professionals points out that an online-only bank might be “a high-profile target for cybercriminals.” That’s due in part to the banks’ heavy dependence on technology.

Still, the CFPB emphasizes that online banking is safe as long as you follow the best practices for keeping your information secure. Here are four tips for improving the safety of online banking:

— Set up strong passwords for bank accounts and digital devices. Each hard-to-guess password should be at least eight characters, with a combination of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Passwords should be changed regularly, perhaps every three months.

— Use multifactor authentication. Multifactor authentication requires at least two methods of verifying your identity before you can gain access to an online account or digital device. For instance, you might be prompted to type in a username and password, and then enter a temporary PIN that’s sent to you via text message.

— Steer clear of public Wi-Fi. Public Wi-Fi is not as secure as the Wi-Fi at your home or workplace. Therefore, it’s best to avoid online banking when you’re on a public network.

More from U.S. News

Money Market Accounts vs. CDs: What’s the Difference?

Protect Your Money From Zelle Scams

How Much Money Should You Have in Checking?

Pros and Cons of Online Banking originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/24/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.