ProPetro: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $359.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.6 million.

