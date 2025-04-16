Progressive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.57…

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.57 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.37. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $4.65 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.72 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $20.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.62 billion, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.37 billion.

