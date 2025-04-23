PROG Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.7 million in…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $34.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 90 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $684.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $678.6 million.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRG

