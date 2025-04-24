Principal Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $48.1 million.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.81 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.01 billion, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.97 billion.

