Primis Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Primis Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 29, 2025, 5:12 PM

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Tuesday reported earnings of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $55.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $34.1 million.

