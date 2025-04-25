Preferred Bank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $30 million. The…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $30 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $2.23 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The independent commercial bank posted revenue of $118.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.7 million, also missing Street forecasts.

