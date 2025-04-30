Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 30, 2025, 2:12 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 507¼ 520 505 513 +7¼
Jul 526¼ 539¾ 523¼ 530½ +5
Sep 541½ 553¾ 537¾ 545 +4½
Dec 565¼ 576¼ 561½ 568¾ +4¾
Mar 584¾ 595¾ 582 589 +4¾
May 595½ 606½ 593¾ 600¼ +4
Jul 602½ 611¾ 600¼ 608½ +6
Sep 614¾ 622¼ 613¼ 622¼ +7½
Dec 630 638 630 636¼ +5
Est. sales 115,484. Tue.’s sales 134,538
Tue.’s open int 447,242, up 501
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 461 470 460½ 466½ +6
Jul 470¾ 478½ 468½ 474¼ +4
Sep 435 439 432½ 435½
Dec 445 448 442¼ 444¾
Mar 460¼ 462¼ 457 459¼ ¼
May 469½ 471½ 466½ 468½ ¼
Jul 475 476¾ 472¼ 474¾
Sep 460½ 461 458¼ 459 —1¼
Dec 463¼ 463½ 460½ 461 —1½
Mar 474¾ 474¾ 472¾ 473¾ ¼
Dec 457 457 457 457 ¼
Est. sales 318,671. Tue.’s sales 609,726
Tue.’s open int 1,543,934
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 387 387 386¼ 387 +5¾
Jul 358¾ 361¾ 355¾ 358
Sep 356 356 344½ 348¾ —6¾
Est. sales 652. Tue.’s sales 487
Tue.’s open int 2,515
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1040½ 1042½ 1028¼ 1032 —9
Jul 1052½ 1054½ 1038½ 1041¾ —11
Aug 1046¼ 1047¾ 1033¼ 1035½ —10¾
Sep 1022¾ 1024¼ 1010¼ 1012 —11
Nov 1024¾ 1026¼ 1013¼ 1015 —10¼
Jan 1037 1038¼ 1025 1027¼ —10
Mar 1040¾ 1042½ 1030 1032 —9¼
May 1048¾ 1049½ 1038 1039¾ —9¼
Jul 1055¼ 1055¼ 1046¾ 1048¼ —8¾
Aug 1044¾ 1046 1043¾ 1046 —6¾
Nov 1034 1034 1026¼ 1027¼ —7¾
Nov 1040 1040 1040 1040 —4½
Est. sales 185,384. Tue.’s sales 269,170
Tue.’s open int 752,688

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

