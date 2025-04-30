CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 507¼ 520 505 513 +7¼ Jul 526¼ 539¾ 523¼ 530½ +5 Sep 541½ 553¾ 537¾ 545 +4½ Dec 565¼ 576¼ 561½ 568¾ +4¾ Mar 584¾ 595¾ 582 589 +4¾ May 595½ 606½ 593¾ 600¼ +4 Jul 602½ 611¾ 600¼ 608½ +6 Sep 614¾ 622¼ 613¼ 622¼ +7½ Dec 630 638 630 636¼ +5 Est. sales 115,484. Tue.’s sales 134,538 Tue.’s open int 447,242, up 501 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 461 470 460½ 466½ +6 Jul 470¾ 478½ 468½ 474¼ +4 Sep 435 439 432½ 435½ +¾ Dec 445 448 442¼ 444¾ +¼ Mar 460¼ 462¼ 457 459¼ — ¼ May 469½ 471½ 466½ 468½ — ¼ Jul 475 476¾ 472¼ 474¾ Sep 460½ 461 458¼ 459 —1¼ Dec 463¼ 463½ 460½ 461 —1½ Mar 474¾ 474¾ 472¾ 473¾ — ¼ Dec 457 457 457 457 — ¼ Est. sales 318,671. Tue.’s sales 609,726 Tue.’s open int 1,543,934 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 387 387 386¼ 387 +5¾ Jul 358¾ 361¾ 355¾ 358 +½ Sep 356 356 344½ 348¾ —6¾ Est. sales 652. Tue.’s sales 487 Tue.’s open int 2,515 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1040½ 1042½ 1028¼ 1032 —9 Jul 1052½ 1054½ 1038½ 1041¾ —11 Aug 1046¼ 1047¾ 1033¼ 1035½ —10¾ Sep 1022¾ 1024¼ 1010¼ 1012 —11 Nov 1024¾ 1026¼ 1013¼ 1015 —10¼ Jan 1037 1038¼ 1025 1027¼ —10 Mar 1040¾ 1042½ 1030 1032 —9¼ May 1048¾ 1049½ 1038 1039¾ —9¼ Jul 1055¼ 1055¼ 1046¾ 1048¼ —8¾ Aug 1044¾ 1046 1043¾ 1046 —6¾ Nov 1034 1034 1026¼ 1027¼ —7¾ Nov 1040 1040 1040 1040 —4½ Est. sales 185,384. Tue.’s sales 269,170 Tue.’s open int 752,688

