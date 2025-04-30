CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|507¼
|520
|505
|513
|+7¼
|Jul
|526¼
|539¾
|523¼
|530½
|+5
|Sep
|541½
|553¾
|537¾
|545
|+4½
|Dec
|565¼
|576¼
|561½
|568¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|584¾
|595¾
|582
|589
|+4¾
|May
|595½
|606½
|593¾
|600¼
|+4
|Jul
|602½
|611¾
|600¼
|608½
|+6
|Sep
|614¾
|622¼
|613¼
|622¼
|+7½
|Dec
|630
|638
|630
|636¼
|+5
|Est. sales 115,484.
|Tue.’s sales 134,538
|Tue.’s open int 447,242,
|up 501
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|461
|470
|460½
|466½
|+6
|Jul
|470¾
|478½
|468½
|474¼
|+4
|Sep
|435
|439
|432½
|435½
|+¾
|Dec
|445
|448
|442¼
|444¾
|+¼
|Mar
|460¼
|462¼
|457
|459¼
|—
|¼
|May
|469½
|471½
|466½
|468½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|475
|476¾
|472¼
|474¾
|Sep
|460½
|461
|458¼
|459
|—1¼
|Dec
|463¼
|463½
|460½
|461
|—1½
|Mar
|474¾
|474¾
|472¾
|473¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|457
|457
|457
|457
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 318,671.
|Tue.’s sales 609,726
|Tue.’s open int 1,543,934
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|387
|387
|386¼
|387
|+5¾
|Jul
|358¾
|361¾
|355¾
|358
|+½
|Sep
|356
|356
|344½
|348¾
|—6¾
|Est. sales 652.
|Tue.’s sales 487
|Tue.’s open int 2,515
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1040½
|1042½
|1028¼
|1032
|—9
|Jul
|1052½
|1054½
|1038½
|1041¾
|—11
|Aug
|1046¼
|1047¾
|1033¼
|1035½
|—10¾
|Sep
|1022¾
|1024¼
|1010¼
|1012
|—11
|Nov
|1024¾
|1026¼
|1013¼
|1015
|—10¼
|Jan
|1037
|1038¼
|1025
|1027¼
|—10
|Mar
|1040¾
|1042½
|1030
|1032
|—9¼
|May
|1048¾
|1049½
|1038
|1039¾
|—9¼
|Jul
|1055¼
|1055¼
|1046¾
|1048¼
|—8¾
|Aug
|1044¾
|1046
|1043¾
|1046
|—6¾
|Nov
|1034
|1034
|1026¼
|1027¼
|—7¾
|Nov
|1040
|1040
|1040
|1040
|—4½
|Est. sales 185,384.
|Tue.’s sales 269,170
|Tue.’s open int 752,688
