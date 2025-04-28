CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|529
|529
|511½
|516½
|—13½
|Jul
|544
|544
|527¼
|532
|—13
|Sep
|555¼
|558
|542½
|547
|—12½
|Dec
|580½
|581½
|566¼
|570½
|—11¾
|Mar
|597½
|600½
|587¼
|591¼
|—10½
|May
|611
|611¾
|599¼
|603¼
|—9¾
|Jul
|615
|616¾
|605½
|609½
|—8½
|Sep
|620
|620
|617
|618¼
|—10¾
|Dec
|636
|638¼
|636
|638¼
|—5¾
|Est. sales 147,170.
|Fri.’s sales 102,443
|Fri.’s open int 447,662
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|477
|478¾
|469½
|475¾
|—3
|Jul
|483¾
|485¾
|476¼
|483½
|—2
|Sep
|444
|444¾
|436¾
|441
|—4¾
|Dec
|454¼
|455
|446¾
|449¾
|—6
|Mar
|468
|468¾
|461¼
|464¼
|—5¾
|May
|477¼
|477¾
|470¼
|473¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|482¼
|482½
|475¼
|478½
|—5½
|Sep
|462
|464½
|459
|462¾
|—3
|Dec
|466¾
|467¼
|461¾
|465¾
|—2
|Mar
|478
|478½
|473¾
|478¼
|—1
|Est. sales 490,165.
|Fri.’s sales 385,427
|Fri.’s open int 1,621,590
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|363¾
|370
|363¼
|369½
|+4¾
|Jul
|358½
|360¾
|353¾
|359
|+½
|Est. sales 609.
|Fri.’s sales 573
|Fri.’s open int 2,562
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1049½
|1054
|1041½
|1051¼
|+1½
|Jul
|1058½
|1064
|1051½
|1061½
|+2¼
|Aug
|1052¼
|1056
|1045
|1053½
|+½
|Sep
|1031½
|1033½
|1023¼
|1030¾
|—1¾
|Nov
|1033½
|1036½
|1026¼
|1033½
|—1½
|Jan
|1045¼
|1049
|1038¾
|1045¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|1048¼
|1053
|1042¾
|1049½
|—1¾
|May
|1054½
|1060
|1049¾
|1058
|Jul
|1062
|1068¼
|1058
|1067
|+1¼
|Nov
|1036¾
|1045
|1035½
|1042¼
|+¾
|Est. sales 248,677.
|Fri.’s sales 253,801
|Fri.’s open int 794,442
