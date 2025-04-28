CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 529 529 511½ 516½ —13½ Jul 544 544 527¼ 532 —13 Sep 555¼ 558 542½ 547 —12½ Dec 580½ 581½ 566¼ 570½ —11¾ Mar 597½ 600½ 587¼ 591¼ —10½ May 611 611¾ 599¼ 603¼ —9¾ Jul 615 616¾ 605½ 609½ —8½ Sep 620 620 617 618¼ —10¾ Dec 636 638¼ 636 638¼ —5¾ Est. sales 147,170. Fri.’s sales 102,443 Fri.’s open int 447,662 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 477 478¾ 469½ 475¾ —3 Jul 483¾ 485¾ 476¼ 483½ —2 Sep 444 444¾ 436¾ 441 —4¾ Dec 454¼ 455 446¾ 449¾ —6 Mar 468 468¾ 461¼ 464¼ —5¾ May 477¼ 477¾ 470¼ 473¼ —5¾ Jul 482¼ 482½ 475¼ 478½ —5½ Sep 462 464½ 459 462¾ —3 Dec 466¾ 467¼ 461¾ 465¾ —2 Mar 478 478½ 473¾ 478¼ —1 Est. sales 490,165. Fri.’s sales 385,427 Fri.’s open int 1,621,590 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 363¾ 370 363¼ 369½ +4¾ Jul 358½ 360¾ 353¾ 359 +½ Est. sales 609. Fri.’s sales 573 Fri.’s open int 2,562 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1049½ 1054 1041½ 1051¼ +1½ Jul 1058½ 1064 1051½ 1061½ +2¼ Aug 1052¼ 1056 1045 1053½ +½ Sep 1031½ 1033½ 1023¼ 1030¾ —1¾ Nov 1033½ 1036½ 1026¼ 1033½ —1½ Jan 1045¼ 1049 1038¾ 1045¾ —1¾ Mar 1048¼ 1053 1042¾ 1049½ —1¾ May 1054½ 1060 1049¾ 1058 Jul 1062 1068¼ 1058 1067 +1¼ Nov 1036¾ 1045 1035½ 1042¼ +¾ Est. sales 248,677. Fri.’s sales 253,801 Fri.’s open int 794,442

