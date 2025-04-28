Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 28, 2025, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 529 529 511½ 516½ —13½
Jul 544 544 527¼ 532 —13
Sep 555¼ 558 542½ 547 —12½
Dec 580½ 581½ 566¼ 570½ —11¾
Mar 597½ 600½ 587¼ 591¼ —10½
May 611 611¾ 599¼ 603¼ —9¾
Jul 615 616¾ 605½ 609½ —8½
Sep 620 620 617 618¼ —10¾
Dec 636 638¼ 636 638¼ —5¾
Est. sales 147,170. Fri.’s sales 102,443
Fri.’s open int 447,662
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 477 478¾ 469½ 475¾ —3
Jul 483¾ 485¾ 476¼ 483½ —2
Sep 444 444¾ 436¾ 441 —4¾
Dec 454¼ 455 446¾ 449¾ —6
Mar 468 468¾ 461¼ 464¼ —5¾
May 477¼ 477¾ 470¼ 473¼ —5¾
Jul 482¼ 482½ 475¼ 478½ —5½
Sep 462 464½ 459 462¾ —3
Dec 466¾ 467¼ 461¾ 465¾ —2
Mar 478 478½ 473¾ 478¼ —1
Est. sales 490,165. Fri.’s sales 385,427
Fri.’s open int 1,621,590
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 363¾ 370 363¼ 369½ +4¾
Jul 358½ 360¾ 353¾ 359
Est. sales 609. Fri.’s sales 573
Fri.’s open int 2,562
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1049½ 1054 1041½ 1051¼ +1½
Jul 1058½ 1064 1051½ 1061½ +2¼
Aug 1052¼ 1056 1045 1053½
Sep 1031½ 1033½ 1023¼ 1030¾ —1¾
Nov 1033½ 1036½ 1026¼ 1033½ —1½
Jan 1045¼ 1049 1038¾ 1045¾ —1¾
Mar 1048¼ 1053 1042¾ 1049½ —1¾
May 1054½ 1060 1049¾ 1058
Jul 1062 1068¼ 1058 1067 +1¼
Nov 1036¾ 1045 1035½ 1042¼
Est. sales 248,677. Fri.’s sales 253,801
Fri.’s open int 794,442

