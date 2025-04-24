CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|528¾
|530½
|524¼
|530
|+1¾
|Jul
|545
|545½
|539¼
|545
|+1½
|Sep
|559
|559½
|553½
|559¼
|+1
|Dec
|581¼
|581¾
|576
|581½
|+1¼
|Mar
|600
|601
|595¼
|600¾
|+1¼
|May
|610¾
|611¼
|606¼
|611¼
|+½
|Jul
|615¾
|616½
|611
|616½
|+1¼
|Sep
|625
|625
|623½
|623½
|—3
|Dec
|636
|636
|636
|636
|—5½
|Est. sales 91,804.
|Wed.’s sales 94,272
|Wed.’s open int 450,310
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|472¼
|478½
|472¼
|477¾
|+5¾
|Jul
|479½
|485¼
|479
|484½
|+5¼
|Sep
|445
|446¾
|443½
|446
|+½
|Dec
|454½
|456¾
|453½
|456¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|468½
|470¾
|467¾
|470½
|+2
|May
|476¼
|479½
|476¼
|479¼
|+2
|Jul
|481¾
|484¼
|481¼
|484¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|463½
|467
|463½
|467
|+3½
|Dec
|466
|469¾
|465½
|469¾
|+4½
|Mar
|477
|480¾
|476¾
|480¾
|+4¼
|Est. sales 345,283.
|Wed.’s sales 395,982
|Wed.’s open int 1,696,588
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|356½
|359½
|352¼
|359½
|+3¾
|Jul
|340¾
|352
|340½
|352
|+12
|Est. sales 399.
|Wed.’s sales 490
|Wed.’s open int 2,890
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1042
|1052¾
|1039
|1051¾
|+11½
|Jul
|1049¾
|1061¾
|1048
|1060½
|+10¼
|Aug
|1042½
|1053½
|1041
|1052½
|+9¼
|Sep
|1022
|1030¾
|1019¾
|1030
|+7
|Nov
|1026¼
|1035
|1024
|1033¾
|+6¼
|Jan
|1038½
|1047¼
|1036¼
|1046¼
|+6¾
|Mar
|1043
|1050¾
|1040¾
|1050
|+5¾
|May
|1049¾
|1057¼
|1047½
|1056½
|+6½
|Jul
|1057¼
|1065
|1055½
|1063¾
|+5¾
|Nov
|1037
|1041¼
|1033¼
|1041
|+7
|Est. sales 249,970.
|Wed.’s sales 291,634
|Wed.’s open int 815,935,
|up 2,894
