CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 528¾ 530½ 524¼ 530 +1¾ Jul 545 545½ 539¼ 545 +1½ Sep 559 559½ 553½ 559¼ +1 Dec 581¼ 581¾ 576 581½ +1¼ Mar 600 601 595¼ 600¾ +1¼ May 610¾ 611¼ 606¼ 611¼ +½ Jul 615¾ 616½ 611 616½ +1¼ Sep 625 625 623½ 623½ —3 Dec 636 636 636 636 —5½ Est. sales 91,804. Wed.’s sales 94,272 Wed.’s open int 450,310 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 472¼ 478½ 472¼ 477¾ +5¾ Jul 479½ 485¼ 479 484½ +5¼ Sep 445 446¾ 443½ 446 +½ Dec 454½ 456¾ 453½ 456¼ +1¾ Mar 468½ 470¾ 467¾ 470½ +2 May 476¼ 479½ 476¼ 479¼ +2 Jul 481¾ 484¼ 481¼ 484¼ +2¾ Sep 463½ 467 463½ 467 +3½ Dec 466 469¾ 465½ 469¾ +4½ Mar 477 480¾ 476¾ 480¾ +4¼ Est. sales 345,283. Wed.’s sales 395,982 Wed.’s open int 1,696,588 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 356½ 359½ 352¼ 359½ +3¾ Jul 340¾ 352 340½ 352 +12 Est. sales 399. Wed.’s sales 490 Wed.’s open int 2,890 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1042 1052¾ 1039 1051¾ +11½ Jul 1049¾ 1061¾ 1048 1060½ +10¼ Aug 1042½ 1053½ 1041 1052½ +9¼ Sep 1022 1030¾ 1019¾ 1030 +7 Nov 1026¼ 1035 1024 1033¾ +6¼ Jan 1038½ 1047¼ 1036¼ 1046¼ +6¾ Mar 1043 1050¾ 1040¾ 1050 +5¾ May 1049¾ 1057¼ 1047½ 1056½ +6½ Jul 1057¼ 1065 1055½ 1063¾ +5¾ Nov 1037 1041¼ 1033¼ 1041 +7 Est. sales 249,970. Wed.’s sales 291,634 Wed.’s open int 815,935, up 2,894

