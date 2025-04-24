Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 24, 2025, 2:06 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 528¾ 530½ 524¼ 530 +1¾
Jul 545 545½ 539¼ 545 +1½
Sep 559 559½ 553½ 559¼ +1
Dec 581¼ 581¾ 576 581½ +1¼
Mar 600 601 595¼ 600¾ +1¼
May 610¾ 611¼ 606¼ 611¼
Jul 615¾ 616½ 611 616½ +1¼
Sep 625 625 623½ 623½ —3
Dec 636 636 636 636 —5½
Est. sales 91,804. Wed.’s sales 94,272
Wed.’s open int 450,310
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 472¼ 478½ 472¼ 477¾ +5¾
Jul 479½ 485¼ 479 484½ +5¼
Sep 445 446¾ 443½ 446
Dec 454½ 456¾ 453½ 456¼ +1¾
Mar 468½ 470¾ 467¾ 470½ +2
May 476¼ 479½ 476¼ 479¼ +2
Jul 481¾ 484¼ 481¼ 484¼ +2¾
Sep 463½ 467 463½ 467 +3½
Dec 466 469¾ 465½ 469¾ +4½
Mar 477 480¾ 476¾ 480¾ +4¼
Est. sales 345,283. Wed.’s sales 395,982
Wed.’s open int 1,696,588
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 356½ 359½ 352¼ 359½ +3¾
Jul 340¾ 352 340½ 352 +12
Est. sales 399. Wed.’s sales 490
Wed.’s open int 2,890
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1042 1052¾ 1039 1051¾ +11½
Jul 1049¾ 1061¾ 1048 1060½ +10¼
Aug 1042½ 1053½ 1041 1052½ +9¼
Sep 1022 1030¾ 1019¾ 1030 +7
Nov 1026¼ 1035 1024 1033¾ +6¼
Jan 1038½ 1047¼ 1036¼ 1046¼ +6¾
Mar 1043 1050¾ 1040¾ 1050 +5¾
May 1049¾ 1057¼ 1047½ 1056½ +6½
Jul 1057¼ 1065 1055½ 1063¾ +5¾
Nov 1037 1041¼ 1033¼ 1041 +7
Est. sales 249,970. Wed.’s sales 291,634
Wed.’s open int 815,935, up 2,894

