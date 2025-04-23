CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|535¾
|537½
|528½
|529
|—6½
|Jul
|550¾
|552¼
|543¼
|544¼
|—6
|Sep
|564½
|566¼
|558
|559
|—5¼
|Dec
|586
|587¾
|580¼
|580¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|605
|606½
|599½
|600¼
|—5
|May
|615¾
|616¾
|610½
|611
|—5
|Jul
|619¼
|619¼
|615
|616¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|624¾
|630
|624¾
|629¾
|+¾
|Dec
|640½
|643¾
|640
|640
|—2¼
|Jul
|634¼
|634¼
|634¼
|634¼
|—7¾
|Est. sales 75,120.
|Tue.’s sales 117,445
|Tue.’s open int 454,265
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|476¼
|477
|470¼
|472½
|—3¼
|Jul
|483¾
|484¾
|477¼
|480
|—3¼
|Sep
|450¾
|451½
|443¾
|446
|—4
|Dec
|458¼
|459¾
|452½
|454¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|472¼
|473¼
|466¼
|468½
|—3¼
|May
|480½
|481
|474½
|476¾
|—3
|Jul
|484¼
|484¾
|479
|480¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|465¾
|467
|462¾
|463¾
|—2½
|Dec
|468¼
|468¾
|463½
|465¾
|—2
|Mar
|479½
|479½
|475¼
|478
|—
|¾
|Jul
|483
|483
|483
|483
|—3¾
|Est. sales 337,781.
|Tue.’s sales 409,481
|Tue.’s open int 1,707,988
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|359
|360¾
|355½
|357½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|340¼
|344¼
|338¾
|342¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|342
|342
|342
|342
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 429.
|Tue.’s sales 862
|Tue.’s open int 2,915,
|up 58
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1037½
|1046
|1034¼
|1039½
|+4½
|Jul
|1048
|1057½
|1045¼
|1049½
|+3½
|Aug
|1044
|1051¾
|1040
|1043
|+2½
|Sep
|1025¾
|1031¼
|1020¼
|1022¾
|+1½
|Nov
|1028½
|1036
|1025
|1027¼
|+¾
|Jan
|1042
|1048½
|1037¼
|1039¼
|+¼
|Mar
|1046½
|1052¼
|1041¼
|1043½
|+¼
|May
|1054¾
|1057¾
|1047½
|1050¼
|+½
|Jul
|1061¾
|1065
|1055¼
|1058¼
|+¾
|Nov
|1038¼
|1039
|1033¼
|1034
|—
|½
|Est. sales 254,076.
|Tue.’s sales 218,811
|Tue.’s open int 813,041
