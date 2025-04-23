CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 535¾ 537½ 528½ 529 —6½ Jul 550¾ 552¼ 543¼ 544¼ —6 Sep 564½ 566¼ 558 559 —5¼ Dec 586 587¾ 580¼ 580¾ —5¼ Mar 605 606½ 599½ 600¼ —5 May 615¾ 616¾ 610½ 611 —5 Jul 619¼ 619¼ 615 616¼ —3¼ Sep 624¾ 630 624¾ 629¾ +¾ Dec 640½ 643¾ 640 640 —2¼ Jul 634¼ 634¼ 634¼ 634¼ —7¾ Est. sales 75,120. Tue.’s sales 117,445 Tue.’s open int 454,265 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 476¼ 477 470¼ 472½ —3¼ Jul 483¾ 484¾ 477¼ 480 —3¼ Sep 450¾ 451½ 443¾ 446 —4 Dec 458¼ 459¾ 452½ 454¾ —3¼ Mar 472¼ 473¼ 466¼ 468½ —3¼ May 480½ 481 474½ 476¾ —3 Jul 484¼ 484¾ 479 480¾ —2¾ Sep 465¾ 467 462¾ 463¾ —2½ Dec 468¼ 468¾ 463½ 465¾ —2 Mar 479½ 479½ 475¼ 478 — ¾ Jul 483 483 483 483 —3¾ Est. sales 337,781. Tue.’s sales 409,481 Tue.’s open int 1,707,988 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 359 360¾ 355½ 357½ — ¼ Jul 340¼ 344¼ 338¾ 342¼ +2¾ Dec 342 342 342 342 — ¼ Est. sales 429. Tue.’s sales 862 Tue.’s open int 2,915, up 58 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1037½ 1046 1034¼ 1039½ +4½ Jul 1048 1057½ 1045¼ 1049½ +3½ Aug 1044 1051¾ 1040 1043 +2½ Sep 1025¾ 1031¼ 1020¼ 1022¾ +1½ Nov 1028½ 1036 1025 1027¼ +¾ Jan 1042 1048½ 1037¼ 1039¼ +¼ Mar 1046½ 1052¼ 1041¼ 1043½ +¼ May 1054¾ 1057¾ 1047½ 1050¼ +½ Jul 1061¾ 1065 1055¼ 1058¼ +¾ Nov 1038¼ 1039 1033¼ 1034 — ½ Est. sales 254,076. Tue.’s sales 218,811 Tue.’s open int 813,041

