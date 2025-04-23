Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 2:05 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 535¾ 537½ 528½ 529 —6½
Jul 550¾ 552¼ 543¼ 544¼ —6
Sep 564½ 566¼ 558 559 —5¼
Dec 586 587¾ 580¼ 580¾ —5¼
Mar 605 606½ 599½ 600¼ —5
May 615¾ 616¾ 610½ 611 —5
Jul 619¼ 619¼ 615 616¼ —3¼
Sep 624¾ 630 624¾ 629¾
Dec 640½ 643¾ 640 640 —2¼
Jul 634¼ 634¼ 634¼ 634¼ —7¾
Est. sales 75,120. Tue.’s sales 117,445
Tue.’s open int 454,265
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 476¼ 477 470¼ 472½ —3¼
Jul 483¾ 484¾ 477¼ 480 —3¼
Sep 450¾ 451½ 443¾ 446 —4
Dec 458¼ 459¾ 452½ 454¾ —3¼
Mar 472¼ 473¼ 466¼ 468½ —3¼
May 480½ 481 474½ 476¾ —3
Jul 484¼ 484¾ 479 480¾ —2¾
Sep 465¾ 467 462¾ 463¾ —2½
Dec 468¼ 468¾ 463½ 465¾ —2
Mar 479½ 479½ 475¼ 478 ¾
Jul 483 483 483 483 —3¾
Est. sales 337,781. Tue.’s sales 409,481
Tue.’s open int 1,707,988
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 359 360¾ 355½ 357½ ¼
Jul 340¼ 344¼ 338¾ 342¼ +2¾
Dec 342 342 342 342 ¼
Est. sales 429. Tue.’s sales 862
Tue.’s open int 2,915, up 58
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1037½ 1046 1034¼ 1039½ +4½
Jul 1048 1057½ 1045¼ 1049½ +3½
Aug 1044 1051¾ 1040 1043 +2½
Sep 1025¾ 1031¼ 1020¼ 1022¾ +1½
Nov 1028½ 1036 1025 1027¼
Jan 1042 1048½ 1037¼ 1039¼
Mar 1046½ 1052¼ 1041¼ 1043½
May 1054¾ 1057¾ 1047½ 1050¼
Jul 1061¾ 1065 1055¼ 1058¼
Nov 1038¼ 1039 1033¼ 1034 ½
Est. sales 254,076. Tue.’s sales 218,811
Tue.’s open int 813,041

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

