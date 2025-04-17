CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 548¼ 555¾ 548¼ 549¾ +2 Jul 562 569¼ 561½ 563 +2 Sep 576 582¾ 575½ 577¼ +2¼ Dec 597 604 596¼ 599 +3 Mar 614¼ 621¾ 613¾ 617¾ +3¾ May 626 630½ 624½ 626¾ +2¾ Jul 630 630¾ 629 629½ +3½ Dec 652 652 652 652 +4 Est. sales 96,177. Wed.’s sales 149,413 Wed.’s open int 461,864 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 483¼ 486½ 481½ 481½ —2¾ Jul 490¾ 494 489 489¼ —2½ Sep 457¼ 460¾ 457¼ 458¼ — ¾ Dec 466 468½ 465¼ 466¼ — ½ Mar 478 480¼ 477¼ 478 — ¾ May 485 487¼ 484¼ 485 —1 Jul 488¼ 490½ 488 488½ —1¼ Sep 470¾ 472 470 470 —1¾ Dec 472½ 474 470¾ 471¼ —2 Mar 484 484 482½ 483¼ —1 Dec 464 464 464 464 —1¾ Est. sales 253,514. Wed.’s sales 389,659 Wed.’s open int 1,706,401 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 349¼ 358¾ 347¾ 356½ +9 Jul 346 349 343¼ 345½ +2¼ Est. sales 980. Wed.’s sales 771 Wed.’s open int 2,891 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1038 1045¼ 1032 1033 —5¾ Jul 1049¼ 1056½ 1043 1044½ —5¾ Aug 1045¾ 1052¾ 1040¼ 1041½ —5¼ Sep 1030¼ 1036 1024 1025½ —5¼ Nov 1032½ 1039½ 1027¼ 1029½ —4¾ Jan 1043½ 1050¼ 1039 1041½ —4 Mar 1045 1051½ 1041¼ 1043 —4¼ May 1051¾ 1056¾ 1046¼ 1047¾ —4¾ Jul 1059¼ 1064 1054¼ 1055 —4¾ Nov 1038½ 1039 1032 1033½ —3 Nov 1043¼ 1043¼ 1043¼ 1043¼ —3 Est. sales 187,559. Wed.’s sales 280,402 Wed.’s open int 812,672

