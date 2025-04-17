CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|548¼
|555¾
|548¼
|549¾
|+2
|Jul
|562
|569¼
|561½
|563
|+2
|Sep
|576
|582¾
|575½
|577¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|597
|604
|596¼
|599
|+3
|Mar
|614¼
|621¾
|613¾
|617¾
|+3¾
|May
|626
|630½
|624½
|626¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|630
|630¾
|629
|629½
|+3½
|Dec
|652
|652
|652
|652
|+4
|Est. sales 96,177.
|Wed.’s sales 149,413
|Wed.’s open int 461,864
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|483¼
|486½
|481½
|481½
|—2¾
|Jul
|490¾
|494
|489
|489¼
|—2½
|Sep
|457¼
|460¾
|457¼
|458¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|466
|468½
|465¼
|466¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|478
|480¼
|477¼
|478
|—
|¾
|May
|485
|487¼
|484¼
|485
|—1
|Jul
|488¼
|490½
|488
|488½
|—1¼
|Sep
|470¾
|472
|470
|470
|—1¾
|Dec
|472½
|474
|470¾
|471¼
|—2
|Mar
|484
|484
|482½
|483¼
|—1
|Dec
|464
|464
|464
|464
|—1¾
|Est. sales 253,514.
|Wed.’s sales 389,659
|Wed.’s open int 1,706,401
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|349¼
|358¾
|347¾
|356½
|+9
|Jul
|346
|349
|343¼
|345½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 980.
|Wed.’s sales 771
|Wed.’s open int 2,891
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1038
|1045¼
|1032
|1033
|—5¾
|Jul
|1049¼
|1056½
|1043
|1044½
|—5¾
|Aug
|1045¾
|1052¾
|1040¼
|1041½
|—5¼
|Sep
|1030¼
|1036
|1024
|1025½
|—5¼
|Nov
|1032½
|1039½
|1027¼
|1029½
|—4¾
|Jan
|1043½
|1050¼
|1039
|1041½
|—4
|Mar
|1045
|1051½
|1041¼
|1043
|—4¼
|May
|1051¾
|1056¾
|1046¼
|1047¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|1059¼
|1064
|1054¼
|1055
|—4¾
|Nov
|1038½
|1039
|1032
|1033½
|—3
|Nov
|1043¼
|1043¼
|1043¼
|1043¼
|—3
|Est. sales 187,559.
|Wed.’s sales 280,402
|Wed.’s open int 812,672
