Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 17, 2025, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 548¼ 555¾ 548¼ 549¾ +2
Jul 562 569¼ 561½ 563 +2
Sep 576 582¾ 575½ 577¼ +2¼
Dec 597 604 596¼ 599 +3
Mar 614¼ 621¾ 613¾ 617¾ +3¾
May 626 630½ 624½ 626¾ +2¾
Jul 630 630¾ 629 629½ +3½
Dec 652 652 652 652 +4
Est. sales 96,177. Wed.’s sales 149,413
Wed.’s open int 461,864
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 483¼ 486½ 481½ 481½ —2¾
Jul 490¾ 494 489 489¼ —2½
Sep 457¼ 460¾ 457¼ 458¼ ¾
Dec 466 468½ 465¼ 466¼ ½
Mar 478 480¼ 477¼ 478 ¾
May 485 487¼ 484¼ 485 —1
Jul 488¼ 490½ 488 488½ —1¼
Sep 470¾ 472 470 470 —1¾
Dec 472½ 474 470¾ 471¼ —2
Mar 484 484 482½ 483¼ —1
Dec 464 464 464 464 —1¾
Est. sales 253,514. Wed.’s sales 389,659
Wed.’s open int 1,706,401
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 349¼ 358¾ 347¾ 356½ +9
Jul 346 349 343¼ 345½ +2¼
Est. sales 980. Wed.’s sales 771
Wed.’s open int 2,891
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1038 1045¼ 1032 1033 —5¾
Jul 1049¼ 1056½ 1043 1044½ —5¾
Aug 1045¾ 1052¾ 1040¼ 1041½ —5¼
Sep 1030¼ 1036 1024 1025½ —5¼
Nov 1032½ 1039½ 1027¼ 1029½ —4¾
Jan 1043½ 1050¼ 1039 1041½ —4
Mar 1045 1051½ 1041¼ 1043 —4¼
May 1051¾ 1056¾ 1046¼ 1047¾ —4¾
Jul 1059¼ 1064 1054¼ 1055 —4¾
Nov 1038½ 1039 1032 1033½ —3
Nov 1043¼ 1043¼ 1043¼ 1043¼ —3
Est. sales 187,559. Wed.’s sales 280,402
Wed.’s open int 812,672

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up