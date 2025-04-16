Live Radio
Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 16, 2025, 1:59 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 542¾ 550½ 537 546¼ +4¼
Jul 556½ 564½ 550¾ 559¾ +3¾
Sep 571¼ 578 565 573½ +3¼
Dec 592¾ 599½ 587¾ 595 +2¼
Mar 611½ 617½ 606¾ 613 +1¼
May 621¾ 627½ 619 623½ +1
Jul 624½ 629 622¾ 626 +1
Sep 634½ 635 634½ 635
Jul 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ —1¼
Est. sales 131,468. Tue.’s sales 155,203
Tue.’s open int 466,135
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 481¼ 487 479¼ 483 +1¾
Jul 489 495 487 490¾ +1¼
Sep 456 461¾ 453 458 +1¾
Dec 463¾ 469½ 461½ 466 +1¾
Mar 476 481 474 477¾ +1½
May 483½ 488 481¼ 485 +1¼
Jul 486¼ 492 485¼ 488¼
Sep 469¾ 473¾ 468 471
Dec 471¼ 475 469 472¼
Mar 483 485½ 480½ 483½
May 490 490 490 490 +1¼
Dec 465 465¾ 464¼ 465¾ +2
Est. sales 354,869. Tue.’s sales 497,518
Tue.’s open int 1,723,995
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 340¾ 349½ 334¾ 349½ +6¾
Jul 341¼ 344¼ 337¼ 343¾
Sep 336¼ 336¼ 335 335 —2¾
Est. sales 691. Tue.’s sales 822
Tue.’s open int 2,932, up 44
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1035¼ 1045¾ 1028 1036½
Jul 1046 1057¼ 1037½ 1048 +1½
Aug 1040¾ 1052¼ 1032 1044½ +2½
Sep 1024½ 1034 1015 1028½ +3
Nov 1029 1037½ 1019 1032¼ +2½
Jan 1041 1048¾ 1030¾ 1043¼ +2
Mar 1043½ 1050¼ 1035 1044½ +1½
May 1046½ 1055½ 1041¼ 1049¾ +1
Jul 1053¾ 1063¼ 1048¾ 1058 +1¾
Nov 1032½ 1040 1027 1033¾ ½
Est. sales 253,947. Tue.’s sales 276,243
Tue.’s open int 815,871

