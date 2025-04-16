CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|542¾
|550½
|537
|546¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|556½
|564½
|550¾
|559¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|571¼
|578
|565
|573½
|+3¼
|Dec
|592¾
|599½
|587¾
|595
|+2¼
|Mar
|611½
|617½
|606¾
|613
|+1¼
|May
|621¾
|627½
|619
|623½
|+1
|Jul
|624½
|629
|622¾
|626
|+1
|Sep
|634½
|635
|634½
|635
|+½
|Jul
|647¼
|647¼
|647¼
|647¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 131,468.
|Tue.’s sales 155,203
|Tue.’s open int 466,135
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|481¼
|487
|479¼
|483
|+1¾
|Jul
|489
|495
|487
|490¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|456
|461¾
|453
|458
|+1¾
|Dec
|463¾
|469½
|461½
|466
|+1¾
|Mar
|476
|481
|474
|477¾
|+1½
|May
|483½
|488
|481¼
|485
|+1¼
|Jul
|486¼
|492
|485¼
|488¼
|+¾
|Sep
|469¾
|473¾
|468
|471
|+½
|Dec
|471¼
|475
|469
|472¼
|+¼
|Mar
|483
|485½
|480½
|483½
|+½
|May
|490
|490
|490
|490
|+1¼
|Dec
|465
|465¾
|464¼
|465¾
|+2
|Est. sales 354,869.
|Tue.’s sales 497,518
|Tue.’s open int 1,723,995
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|340¾
|349½
|334¾
|349½
|+6¾
|Jul
|341¼
|344¼
|337¼
|343¾
|+¾
|Sep
|336¼
|336¼
|335
|335
|—2¾
|Est. sales 691.
|Tue.’s sales 822
|Tue.’s open int 2,932,
|up 44
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1035¼
|1045¾
|1028
|1036½
|+½
|Jul
|1046
|1057¼
|1037½
|1048
|+1½
|Aug
|1040¾
|1052¼
|1032
|1044½
|+2½
|Sep
|1024½
|1034
|1015
|1028½
|+3
|Nov
|1029
|1037½
|1019
|1032¼
|+2½
|Jan
|1041
|1048¾
|1030¾
|1043¼
|+2
|Mar
|1043½
|1050¼
|1035
|1044½
|+1½
|May
|1046½
|1055½
|1041¼
|1049¾
|+1
|Jul
|1053¾
|1063¼
|1048¾
|1058
|+1¾
|Nov
|1032½
|1040
|1027
|1033¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 253,947.
|Tue.’s sales 276,243
|Tue.’s open int 815,871
