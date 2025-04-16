CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 542¾ 550½ 537 546¼ +4¼ Jul 556½ 564½ 550¾ 559¾ +3¾ Sep 571¼ 578 565 573½ +3¼ Dec 592¾ 599½ 587¾ 595 +2¼ Mar 611½ 617½ 606¾ 613 +1¼ May 621¾ 627½ 619 623½ +1 Jul 624½ 629 622¾ 626 +1 Sep 634½ 635 634½ 635 +½ Jul 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ 647¼ —1¼ Est. sales 131,468. Tue.’s sales 155,203 Tue.’s open int 466,135 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 481¼ 487 479¼ 483 +1¾ Jul 489 495 487 490¾ +1¼ Sep 456 461¾ 453 458 +1¾ Dec 463¾ 469½ 461½ 466 +1¾ Mar 476 481 474 477¾ +1½ May 483½ 488 481¼ 485 +1¼ Jul 486¼ 492 485¼ 488¼ +¾ Sep 469¾ 473¾ 468 471 +½ Dec 471¼ 475 469 472¼ +¼ Mar 483 485½ 480½ 483½ +½ May 490 490 490 490 +1¼ Dec 465 465¾ 464¼ 465¾ +2 Est. sales 354,869. Tue.’s sales 497,518 Tue.’s open int 1,723,995 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 340¾ 349½ 334¾ 349½ +6¾ Jul 341¼ 344¼ 337¼ 343¾ +¾ Sep 336¼ 336¼ 335 335 —2¾ Est. sales 691. Tue.’s sales 822 Tue.’s open int 2,932, up 44 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1035¼ 1045¾ 1028 1036½ +½ Jul 1046 1057¼ 1037½ 1048 +1½ Aug 1040¾ 1052¼ 1032 1044½ +2½ Sep 1024½ 1034 1015 1028½ +3 Nov 1029 1037½ 1019 1032¼ +2½ Jan 1041 1048¾ 1030¾ 1043¼ +2 Mar 1043½ 1050¼ 1035 1044½ +1½ May 1046½ 1055½ 1041¼ 1049¾ +1 Jul 1053¾ 1063¼ 1048¾ 1058 +1¾ Nov 1032½ 1040 1027 1033¾ — ½ Est. sales 253,947. Tue.’s sales 276,243 Tue.’s open int 815,871

