Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 10, 2025, 2:00 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 543¾ 547½ 534½ 539½ —2¾
Jul 556¾ 561¾ 549¾ 555¼ ½
Sep 572½ 575¾ 564¼ 570
Dec 594¼ 597¼ 586¾ 592¼
Mar 611 615¼ 605½ 611½ +1¾
May 619¼ 622½ 617½ 622¼ +2½
Jul 625¼ 625¼ 619½ 625 +2¾
Est. sales 182,492. Wed.’s sales 167,219
Wed.’s open int 473,793
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 473¼ 484 473 483½ +9½
Jul 480 489¾ 479¾ 489¾ +9¼
Sep 443 449¾ 441¾ 449½ +7
Dec 450½ 457 449½ 456¾ +6
Mar 463 468½ 462 468¼ +5¼
May 470½ 475¾ 469¾ 475¼ +5
Jul 474¾ 479¾ 473¼ 479½ +5¾
Sep 455¼ 463 455¼ 463 +8½
Dec 456 464¼ 455½ 464¼ +8¼
Mar 467¼ 474¾ 467 474¾ +7¾
Dec 458 458 458 458
Est. sales 622,591. Wed.’s sales 575,996
Wed.’s open int 1,792,930
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 330 338½ 328¼ 338¼ +8
Jul 334 338¼ 332½ 335 +2½
Dec 346 346 343 343
Est. sales 665. Wed.’s sales 996
Wed.’s open int 2,973, up 110
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1015¼ 1029½ 1010¾ 1026½ +13¾
Jul 1026 1038 1020¾ 1035¼ +11¾
Aug 1019¾ 1029¾ 1014 1027½ +11
Sep 998½ 1008 993 1005¼ +9½
Nov 1000 1009½ 994½ 1006 +9
Jan 1015¾ 1022 1008 1018½ +8¼
Mar 1017½ 1025¾ 1013 1022 +8
May 1024¾ 1032¾ 1020¼ 1029¾ +8¾
Jul 1035½ 1041 1029 1037¾ +8¼
Sep 1018 1020 1018 1020 +8¾
Nov 1014 1019½ 1009½ 1018½ +10
Est. sales 363,462. Wed.’s sales 493,821
Wed.’s open int 852,053

