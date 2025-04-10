CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 543¾ 547½ 534½ 539½ —2¾ Jul 556¾ 561¾ 549¾ 555¼ — ½ Sep 572½ 575¾ 564¼ 570 +¼ Dec 594¼ 597¼ 586¾ 592¼ +½ Mar 611 615¼ 605½ 611½ +1¾ May 619¼ 622½ 617½ 622¼ +2½ Jul 625¼ 625¼ 619½ 625 +2¾ Est. sales 182,492. Wed.’s sales 167,219 Wed.’s open int 473,793 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 473¼ 484 473 483½ +9½ Jul 480 489¾ 479¾ 489¾ +9¼ Sep 443 449¾ 441¾ 449½ +7 Dec 450½ 457 449½ 456¾ +6 Mar 463 468½ 462 468¼ +5¼ May 470½ 475¾ 469¾ 475¼ +5 Jul 474¾ 479¾ 473¼ 479½ +5¾ Sep 455¼ 463 455¼ 463 +8½ Dec 456 464¼ 455½ 464¼ +8¼ Mar 467¼ 474¾ 467 474¾ +7¾ Dec 458 458 458 458 Est. sales 622,591. Wed.’s sales 575,996 Wed.’s open int 1,792,930 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 330 338½ 328¼ 338¼ +8 Jul 334 338¼ 332½ 335 +2½ Dec 346 346 343 343 +¼ Est. sales 665. Wed.’s sales 996 Wed.’s open int 2,973, up 110 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1015¼ 1029½ 1010¾ 1026½ +13¾ Jul 1026 1038 1020¾ 1035¼ +11¾ Aug 1019¾ 1029¾ 1014 1027½ +11 Sep 998½ 1008 993 1005¼ +9½ Nov 1000 1009½ 994½ 1006 +9 Jan 1015¾ 1022 1008 1018½ +8¼ Mar 1017½ 1025¾ 1013 1022 +8 May 1024¾ 1032¾ 1020¼ 1029¾ +8¾ Jul 1035½ 1041 1029 1037¾ +8¼ Sep 1018 1020 1018 1020 +8¾ Nov 1014 1019½ 1009½ 1018½ +10 Est. sales 363,462. Wed.’s sales 493,821 Wed.’s open int 852,053

