CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|543¾
|547½
|534½
|539½
|—2¾
|Jul
|556¾
|561¾
|549¾
|555¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|572½
|575¾
|564¼
|570
|+¼
|Dec
|594¼
|597¼
|586¾
|592¼
|+½
|Mar
|611
|615¼
|605½
|611½
|+1¾
|May
|619¼
|622½
|617½
|622¼
|+2½
|Jul
|625¼
|625¼
|619½
|625
|+2¾
|Est. sales 182,492.
|Wed.’s sales 167,219
|Wed.’s open int 473,793
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|473¼
|484
|473
|483½
|+9½
|Jul
|480
|489¾
|479¾
|489¾
|+9¼
|Sep
|443
|449¾
|441¾
|449½
|+7
|Dec
|450½
|457
|449½
|456¾
|+6
|Mar
|463
|468½
|462
|468¼
|+5¼
|May
|470½
|475¾
|469¾
|475¼
|+5
|Jul
|474¾
|479¾
|473¼
|479½
|+5¾
|Sep
|455¼
|463
|455¼
|463
|+8½
|Dec
|456
|464¼
|455½
|464¼
|+8¼
|Mar
|467¼
|474¾
|467
|474¾
|+7¾
|Dec
|458
|458
|458
|458
|Est. sales 622,591.
|Wed.’s sales 575,996
|Wed.’s open int 1,792,930
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|330
|338½
|328¼
|338¼
|+8
|Jul
|334
|338¼
|332½
|335
|+2½
|Dec
|346
|346
|343
|343
|+¼
|Est. sales 665.
|Wed.’s sales 996
|Wed.’s open int 2,973,
|up 110
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1015¼
|1029½
|1010¾
|1026½
|+13¾
|Jul
|1026
|1038
|1020¾
|1035¼
|+11¾
|Aug
|1019¾
|1029¾
|1014
|1027½
|+11
|Sep
|998½
|1008
|993
|1005¼
|+9½
|Nov
|1000
|1009½
|994½
|1006
|+9
|Jan
|1015¾
|1022
|1008
|1018½
|+8¼
|Mar
|1017½
|1025¾
|1013
|1022
|+8
|May
|1024¾
|1032¾
|1020¼
|1029¾
|+8¾
|Jul
|1035½
|1041
|1029
|1037¾
|+8¼
|Sep
|1018
|1020
|1018
|1020
|+8¾
|Nov
|1014
|1019½
|1009½
|1018½
|+10
|Est. sales 363,462.
|Wed.’s sales 493,821
|Wed.’s open int 852,053
