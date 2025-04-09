Live Radio
Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 9, 2025, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 539¾ 546 536½ 543 +3
Jul 555 559¾ 549½ 556¼ +2¼
Sep 569 573¾ 564¼ 571 +2¼
Dec 592¼ 595½ 586¾ 593 +2¼
Mar 611¼ 613½ 604¾ 611¼ +2
May 622 622¾ 616 620½ +1¼
Jul 619¼ 623½ 619 620¾ ½
Est. sales 123,940. Tue.’s sales 181,940
Tue.’s open int 474,640
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 468 475½ 465¾ 474 +5
Jul 474 481 472¼ 480 +5¼
Sep 438½ 444 436½ 442¾ +4
Dec 445 452 444 451 +5¼
Mar 457¾ 464 456¾ 463¼ +5¼
May 466 471 464¼ 470 +4½
Jul 468½ 474½ 468 473¾ +4½
Sep 449¼ 455½ 448¼ 455½ +6½
Dec 449½ 457 449¼ 456¼ +6¼
Mar 461¼ 467¼ 460¾ 467¼ +6
Dec 455 455 455 455 +1¾
Est. sales 472,904. Tue.’s sales 532,464
Tue.’s open int 1,810,136
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 332 336¾ 322¼ 332 +2
Jul 332 337 325¾ 334¼ +2¼
Sep 337 337 337 337 +1¼
Dec 342 342 335¾ 338½ +1¾
Est. sales 894. Tue.’s sales 832
Tue.’s open int 2,863, up 52
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 989 1015½ 987½ 1009 +16¼
Jul 1001 1027 997¾ 1019¾ +15¾
Aug 992½ 1020½ 990¼ 1013¼ +16½
Sep 972 1000 969 992¾ +16¾
Nov 975½ 1001¾ 971¼ 994½ +16¾
Jan 987¼ 1014½ 985 1008 +16¾
Mar 993 1019 991½ 1012¾ +15¾
May 1001¼ 1026 1000¼ 1020 +15
Jul 1010¼ 1034½ 1010 1029¼ +15
Sep 1012¼ 1012½ 1012¼ 1012½ +15¾
Nov 994 1012 992 1007¼ +12¼
Est. sales 420,351. Tue.’s sales 523,029
Tue.’s open int 868,685

