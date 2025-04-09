CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 539¾ 546 536½ 543 +3 Jul 555 559¾ 549½ 556¼ +2¼ Sep 569 573¾ 564¼ 571 +2¼ Dec 592¼ 595½ 586¾ 593 +2¼ Mar 611¼ 613½ 604¾ 611¼ +2 May 622 622¾ 616 620½ +1¼ Jul 619¼ 623½ 619 620¾ — ½ Est. sales 123,940. Tue.’s sales 181,940 Tue.’s open int 474,640 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 468 475½ 465¾ 474 +5 Jul 474 481 472¼ 480 +5¼ Sep 438½ 444 436½ 442¾ +4 Dec 445 452 444 451 +5¼ Mar 457¾ 464 456¾ 463¼ +5¼ May 466 471 464¼ 470 +4½ Jul 468½ 474½ 468 473¾ +4½ Sep 449¼ 455½ 448¼ 455½ +6½ Dec 449½ 457 449¼ 456¼ +6¼ Mar 461¼ 467¼ 460¾ 467¼ +6 Dec 455 455 455 455 +1¾ Est. sales 472,904. Tue.’s sales 532,464 Tue.’s open int 1,810,136 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 332 336¾ 322¼ 332 +2 Jul 332 337 325¾ 334¼ +2¼ Sep 337 337 337 337 +1¼ Dec 342 342 335¾ 338½ +1¾ Est. sales 894. Tue.’s sales 832 Tue.’s open int 2,863, up 52 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 989 1015½ 987½ 1009 +16¼ Jul 1001 1027 997¾ 1019¾ +15¾ Aug 992½ 1020½ 990¼ 1013¼ +16½ Sep 972 1000 969 992¾ +16¾ Nov 975½ 1001¾ 971¼ 994½ +16¾ Jan 987¼ 1014½ 985 1008 +16¾ Mar 993 1019 991½ 1012¾ +15¾ May 1001¼ 1026 1000¼ 1020 +15 Jul 1010¼ 1034½ 1010 1029¼ +15 Sep 1012¼ 1012½ 1012¼ 1012½ +15¾ Nov 994 1012 992 1007¼ +12¼ Est. sales 420,351. Tue.’s sales 523,029 Tue.’s open int 868,685

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.