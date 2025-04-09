CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|539¾
|546
|536½
|543
|+3
|Jul
|555
|559¾
|549½
|556¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|569
|573¾
|564¼
|571
|+2¼
|Dec
|592¼
|595½
|586¾
|593
|+2¼
|Mar
|611¼
|613½
|604¾
|611¼
|+2
|May
|622
|622¾
|616
|620½
|+1¼
|Jul
|619¼
|623½
|619
|620¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 123,940.
|Tue.’s sales 181,940
|Tue.’s open int 474,640
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|468
|475½
|465¾
|474
|+5
|Jul
|474
|481
|472¼
|480
|+5¼
|Sep
|438½
|444
|436½
|442¾
|+4
|Dec
|445
|452
|444
|451
|+5¼
|Mar
|457¾
|464
|456¾
|463¼
|+5¼
|May
|466
|471
|464¼
|470
|+4½
|Jul
|468½
|474½
|468
|473¾
|+4½
|Sep
|449¼
|455½
|448¼
|455½
|+6½
|Dec
|449½
|457
|449¼
|456¼
|+6¼
|Mar
|461¼
|467¼
|460¾
|467¼
|+6
|Dec
|455
|455
|455
|455
|+1¾
|Est. sales 472,904.
|Tue.’s sales 532,464
|Tue.’s open int 1,810,136
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|332
|336¾
|322¼
|332
|+2
|Jul
|332
|337
|325¾
|334¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|337
|337
|337
|337
|+1¼
|Dec
|342
|342
|335¾
|338½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 894.
|Tue.’s sales 832
|Tue.’s open int 2,863,
|up 52
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|989
|1015½
|987½
|1009
|+16¼
|Jul
|1001
|1027
|997¾
|1019¾
|+15¾
|Aug
|992½
|1020½
|990¼
|1013¼
|+16½
|Sep
|972
|1000
|969
|992¾
|+16¾
|Nov
|975½
|1001¾
|971¼
|994½
|+16¾
|Jan
|987¼
|1014½
|985
|1008
|+16¾
|Mar
|993
|1019
|991½
|1012¾
|+15¾
|May
|1001¼
|1026
|1000¼
|1020
|+15
|Jul
|1010¼
|1034½
|1010
|1029¼
|+15
|Sep
|1012¼
|1012½
|1012¼
|1012½
|+15¾
|Nov
|994
|1012
|992
|1007¼
|+12¼
|Est. sales 420,351.
|Tue.’s sales 523,029
|Tue.’s open int 868,685
