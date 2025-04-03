CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|526¾
|542
|525¼
|537
|—2¼
|Jul
|541
|555¾
|539
|551¾
|—1
|Sep
|555¼
|571¼
|554¼
|567
|—1
|Dec
|579¾
|594
|578
|590¼
|—1
|Mar
|606
|613¾
|598¼
|610¼
|—
|½
|May
|610¾
|624½
|610¾
|623
|+1½
|Jul
|620
|626½
|614¾
|623
|—
|½
|Est. sales 121,380.
|Wed.’s sales 106,429
|Wed.’s open int 487,756,
|up 149
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|450
|462¼
|447½
|458
|+¼
|Jul
|460
|469½
|455¼
|466
|+¾
|Sep
|435¼
|441¼
|433¼
|438¾
|—2
|Dec
|445
|448¾
|441½
|447¼
|—1½
|Mar
|457¾
|462¼
|455½
|461
|—1½
|May
|466¾
|470
|463¾
|468¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|469¼
|474¼
|468¼
|473¼
|—1½
|Sep
|451¾
|452½
|449¼
|452½
|—2¼
|Dec
|451¾
|455
|449¾
|454
|—1½
|Mar
|463
|465½
|463
|465
|—1½
|Jul
|472¾
|473
|471¼
|471¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|451¾
|461¼
|451¾
|461¼
|+5
|Dec
|450¼
|458
|440
|456½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|455
|462
|450
|462
|+¼
|Est. sales 436,407.
|Wed.’s sales 321,367
|Wed.’s open int 1,890,262,
|up 10,270
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|360½
|362
|349¾
|353½
|—12½
|Jul
|356
|363
|350
|354½
|—8½
|Est. sales 534.
|Wed.’s sales 731
|Wed.’s open int 2,866
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1011
|1020¼
|1005¼
|1012¼
|—17¼
|Jul
|1027¾
|1035¼
|1020½
|1027¼
|—17¾
|Aug
|1024½
|1032¾
|1018¼
|1025½
|—17¾
|Sep
|1018½
|1020¾
|1005¾
|1012
|—19½
|Nov
|1024½
|1026½
|1011
|1017¼
|—20
|Jan
|1032
|1039
|1024½
|1030¼
|—19
|Mar
|1036½
|1041¼
|1028½
|1034¼
|—17
|May
|1039½
|1047¾
|1035¾
|1040¼
|—16¼
|Jul
|1047¾
|1055¼
|1043¼
|1048¾
|—15
|Aug
|1048
|1051
|1048
|1051
|—7
|Sep
|1030
|1036
|1030
|1032¼
|—6¾
|Nov
|1024¾
|1033
|1021
|1025¼
|—10½
|Jul
|1056
|1057
|1056
|1057
|—2
|Est. sales 330,464.
|Wed.’s sales 235,533
|Wed.’s open int 862,639,
|up 8,678
