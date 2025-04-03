Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 3, 2025, 2:09 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 526¾ 542 525¼ 537 —2¼
Jul 541 555¾ 539 551¾ —1
Sep 555¼ 571¼ 554¼ 567 —1
Dec 579¾ 594 578 590¼ —1
Mar 606 613¾ 598¼ 610¼ ½
May 610¾ 624½ 610¾ 623 +1½
Jul 620 626½ 614¾ 623 ½
Est. sales 121,380. Wed.’s sales 106,429
Wed.’s open int 487,756, up 149
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 450 462¼ 447½ 458
Jul 460 469½ 455¼ 466
Sep 435¼ 441¼ 433¼ 438¾ —2
Dec 445 448¾ 441½ 447¼ —1½
Mar 457¾ 462¼ 455½ 461 —1½
May 466¾ 470 463¾ 468¾ —1¾
Jul 469¼ 474¼ 468¼ 473¼ —1½
Sep 451¾ 452½ 449¼ 452½ —2¼
Dec 451¾ 455 449¾ 454 —1½
Mar 463 465½ 463 465 —1½
Jul 472¾ 473 471¼ 471¼ —3¼
Sep 451¾ 461¼ 451¾ 461¼ +5
Dec 450¼ 458 440 456½ ¾
Dec 455 462 450 462
Est. sales 436,407. Wed.’s sales 321,367
Wed.’s open int 1,890,262, up 10,270
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 360½ 362 349¾ 353½ —12½
Jul 356 363 350 354½ —8½
Est. sales 534. Wed.’s sales 731
Wed.’s open int 2,866
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1011 1020¼ 1005¼ 1012¼ —17¼
Jul 1027¾ 1035¼ 1020½ 1027¼ —17¾
Aug 1024½ 1032¾ 1018¼ 1025½ —17¾
Sep 1018½ 1020¾ 1005¾ 1012 —19½
Nov 1024½ 1026½ 1011 1017¼ —20
Jan 1032 1039 1024½ 1030¼ —19
Mar 1036½ 1041¼ 1028½ 1034¼ —17
May 1039½ 1047¾ 1035¾ 1040¼ —16¼
Jul 1047¾ 1055¼ 1043¼ 1048¾ —15
Aug 1048 1051 1048 1051 —7
Sep 1030 1036 1030 1032¼ —6¾
Nov 1024¾ 1033 1021 1025¼ —10½
Jul 1056 1057 1056 1057 —2
Est. sales 330,464. Wed.’s sales 235,533
Wed.’s open int 862,639, up 8,678

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up