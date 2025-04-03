CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 526¾ 542 525¼ 537 —2¼ Jul 541 555¾ 539 551¾ —1 Sep 555¼ 571¼ 554¼ 567 —1 Dec 579¾ 594 578 590¼ —1 Mar 606 613¾ 598¼ 610¼ — ½ May 610¾ 624½ 610¾ 623 +1½ Jul 620 626½ 614¾ 623 — ½ Est. sales 121,380. Wed.’s sales 106,429 Wed.’s open int 487,756, up 149 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 450 462¼ 447½ 458 +¼ Jul 460 469½ 455¼ 466 +¾ Sep 435¼ 441¼ 433¼ 438¾ —2 Dec 445 448¾ 441½ 447¼ —1½ Mar 457¾ 462¼ 455½ 461 —1½ May 466¾ 470 463¾ 468¾ —1¾ Jul 469¼ 474¼ 468¼ 473¼ —1½ Sep 451¾ 452½ 449¼ 452½ —2¼ Dec 451¾ 455 449¾ 454 —1½ Mar 463 465½ 463 465 —1½ Jul 472¾ 473 471¼ 471¼ —3¼ Sep 451¾ 461¼ 451¾ 461¼ +5 Dec 450¼ 458 440 456½ — ¾ Dec 455 462 450 462 +¼ Est. sales 436,407. Wed.’s sales 321,367 Wed.’s open int 1,890,262, up 10,270 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 360½ 362 349¾ 353½ —12½ Jul 356 363 350 354½ —8½ Est. sales 534. Wed.’s sales 731 Wed.’s open int 2,866 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1011 1020¼ 1005¼ 1012¼ —17¼ Jul 1027¾ 1035¼ 1020½ 1027¼ —17¾ Aug 1024½ 1032¾ 1018¼ 1025½ —17¾ Sep 1018½ 1020¾ 1005¾ 1012 —19½ Nov 1024½ 1026½ 1011 1017¼ —20 Jan 1032 1039 1024½ 1030¼ —19 Mar 1036½ 1041¼ 1028½ 1034¼ —17 May 1039½ 1047¾ 1035¾ 1040¼ —16¼ Jul 1047¾ 1055¼ 1043¼ 1048¾ —15 Aug 1048 1051 1048 1051 —7 Sep 1030 1036 1030 1032¼ —6¾ Nov 1024¾ 1033 1021 1025¼ —10½ Jul 1056 1057 1056 1057 —2 Est. sales 330,464. Wed.’s sales 235,533 Wed.’s open int 862,639, up 8,678

