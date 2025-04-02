CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|541¾
|543
|532½
|540½
|Jul
|552½
|556½
|546¾
|554
|+¼
|Sep
|571
|572¼
|562¾
|569½
|Dec
|595¼
|595¾
|586½
|592¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|615
|615½
|606¾
|611¼
|—1¼
|May
|625¼
|625¼
|617¾
|621¾
|—1½
|Jul
|623
|624¾
|619¾
|623½
|—2
|Dec
|640½
|643¼
|639¼
|641¾
|—5
|Est. sales 88,846.
|Tue.’s sales 117,443
|Tue.’s open int 487,607
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|460¼
|460¾
|454
|458¼
|—3½
|Jul
|466½
|467¾
|461½
|465½
|—2¾
|Sep
|440
|441½
|437
|440½
|—1½
|Dec
|448¼
|449¼
|444½
|448¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|462
|463
|458¼
|462
|—
|¾
|May
|469½
|470½
|466½
|469¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|473¾
|474½
|470½
|474
|—
|½
|Sep
|450½
|454½
|450
|454½
|+¾
|Dec
|453¼
|455¾
|450¾
|455½
|+1¼
|Mar
|462¾
|466¼
|462¼
|466¼
|+1
|Dec
|456¾
|457
|456½
|456½
|—1
|Est. sales 282,654.
|Tue.’s sales 405,001
|Tue.’s open int 1,879,992
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|355½
|370¾
|353
|365½
|+10½
|Jul
|355
|367
|351
|362¼
|+8
|Dec
|358
|358
|358
|358
|+6¼
|Est. sales 599.
|Tue.’s sales 1,073
|Tue.’s open int 2,921,
|up 166
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1032
|1033
|1024½
|1028¾
|—5½
|Jul
|1047½
|1048¾
|1040¼
|1044½
|—4¾
|Aug
|1045¾
|1047½
|1039½
|1043¼
|—4½
|Sep
|1034
|1035
|1027¼
|1030¾
|—4
|Nov
|1038
|1039½
|1032
|1036¼
|—3
|Jan
|1047¾
|1051¼
|1044
|1048
|—3
|Mar
|1047¼
|1053
|1046½
|1049½
|—2¾
|May
|1054½
|1056¾
|1051¾
|1054½
|—2¼
|Jul
|1062¼
|1065
|1059
|1061¾
|—1¼
|Aug
|1057¼
|1059¼
|1054½
|1056¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|1039½
|1045
|1039½
|1039¾
|+2½
|Nov
|1034¾
|1041½
|1030
|1034¼
|—
|¼
|Jan
|1052¼
|1055
|1052¼
|1055
|+10
|Nov
|1042¼
|1044¼
|1042¼
|1044¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 197,955.
|Tue.’s sales 324,070
|Tue.’s open int 853,961
