OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 541¾ 543 532½ 540½ Jul 552½ 556½ 546¾ 554 +¼ Sep 571 572¼ 562¾ 569½ Dec 595¼ 595¾ 586½ 592¼ — ½ Mar 615 615½ 606¾ 611¼ —1¼ May 625¼ 625¼ 617¾ 621¾ —1½ Jul 623 624¾ 619¾ 623½ —2 Dec 640½ 643¼ 639¼ 641¾ —5 Est. sales 88,846. Tue.’s sales 117,443 Tue.’s open int 487,607 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 460¼ 460¾ 454 458¼ —3½ Jul 466½ 467¾ 461½ 465½ —2¾ Sep 440 441½ 437 440½ —1½ Dec 448¼ 449¼ 444½ 448¼ —1¼ Mar 462 463 458¼ 462 — ¾ May 469½ 470½ 466½ 469¾ — ½ Jul 473¾ 474½ 470½ 474 — ½ Sep 450½ 454½ 450 454½ +¾ Dec 453¼ 455¾ 450¾ 455½ +1¼ Mar 462¾ 466¼ 462¼ 466¼ +1 Dec 456¾ 457 456½ 456½ —1 Est. sales 282,654. Tue.’s sales 405,001 Tue.’s open int 1,879,992 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 355½ 370¾ 353 365½ +10½ Jul 355 367 351 362¼ +8 Dec 358 358 358 358 +6¼ Est. sales 599. Tue.’s sales 1,073 Tue.’s open int 2,921, up 166 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1032 1033 1024½ 1028¾ —5½ Jul 1047½ 1048¾ 1040¼ 1044½ —4¾ Aug 1045¾ 1047½ 1039½ 1043¼ —4½ Sep 1034 1035 1027¼ 1030¾ —4 Nov 1038 1039½ 1032 1036¼ —3 Jan 1047¾ 1051¼ 1044 1048 —3 Mar 1047¼ 1053 1046½ 1049½ —2¾ May 1054½ 1056¾ 1051¾ 1054½ —2¼ Jul 1062¼ 1065 1059 1061¾ —1¼ Aug 1057¼ 1059¼ 1054½ 1056¼ — ¾ Sep 1039½ 1045 1039½ 1039¾ +2½ Nov 1034¾ 1041½ 1030 1034¼ — ¼ Jan 1052¼ 1055 1052¼ 1055 +10 Nov 1042¼ 1044¼ 1042¼ 1044¼ +2¼ Est. sales 197,955. Tue.’s sales 324,070 Tue.’s open int 853,961

