The Associated Press

April 2, 2025, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 541¾ 543 532½ 540½
Jul 552½ 556½ 546¾ 554
Sep 571 572¼ 562¾ 569½
Dec 595¼ 595¾ 586½ 592¼ ½
Mar 615 615½ 606¾ 611¼ —1¼
May 625¼ 625¼ 617¾ 621¾ —1½
Jul 623 624¾ 619¾ 623½ —2
Dec 640½ 643¼ 639¼ 641¾ —5
Est. sales 88,846. Tue.’s sales 117,443
Tue.’s open int 487,607
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 460¼ 460¾ 454 458¼ —3½
Jul 466½ 467¾ 461½ 465½ —2¾
Sep 440 441½ 437 440½ —1½
Dec 448¼ 449¼ 444½ 448¼ —1¼
Mar 462 463 458¼ 462 ¾
May 469½ 470½ 466½ 469¾ ½
Jul 473¾ 474½ 470½ 474 ½
Sep 450½ 454½ 450 454½
Dec 453¼ 455¾ 450¾ 455½ +1¼
Mar 462¾ 466¼ 462¼ 466¼ +1
Dec 456¾ 457 456½ 456½ —1
Est. sales 282,654. Tue.’s sales 405,001
Tue.’s open int 1,879,992
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 355½ 370¾ 353 365½ +10½
Jul 355 367 351 362¼ +8
Dec 358 358 358 358 +6¼
Est. sales 599. Tue.’s sales 1,073
Tue.’s open int 2,921, up 166
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1032 1033 1024½ 1028¾ —5½
Jul 1047½ 1048¾ 1040¼ 1044½ —4¾
Aug 1045¾ 1047½ 1039½ 1043¼ —4½
Sep 1034 1035 1027¼ 1030¾ —4
Nov 1038 1039½ 1032 1036¼ —3
Jan 1047¾ 1051¼ 1044 1048 —3
Mar 1047¼ 1053 1046½ 1049½ —2¾
May 1054½ 1056¾ 1051¾ 1054½ —2¼
Jul 1062¼ 1065 1059 1061¾ —1¼
Aug 1057¼ 1059¼ 1054½ 1056¼ ¾
Sep 1039½ 1045 1039½ 1039¾ +2½
Nov 1034¾ 1041½ 1030 1034¼ ¼
Jan 1052¼ 1055 1052¼ 1055 +10
Nov 1042¼ 1044¼ 1042¼ 1044¼ +2¼
Est. sales 197,955. Tue.’s sales 324,070
Tue.’s open int 853,961

