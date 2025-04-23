Live Radio
Precision Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 23, 2025, 5:51 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24 million in its first quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $345.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $348.7 million.

