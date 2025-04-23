Precision Drilling: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $24 million in its first quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.53 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $345.7 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $348.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.