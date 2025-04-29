PPG Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $373 million. On a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $373 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.72 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

PPG Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.05 per share.

