Potlatch: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $25.8 million.…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $25.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 33 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $268.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.