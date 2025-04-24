GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Posco (PKX) on Thursday reported profit…

GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Posco (PKX) on Thursday reported profit of $207.8 million in its first quarter.

The Gangnam-Gu seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The steelmaker posted revenue of $12 billion in the period.

