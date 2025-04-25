Portland General Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $100 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $928 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.13 to $3.33 per share.

