Popular: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — HATO REY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Popular Inc. (BPOP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $177.1 million.

The Hato Rey, Puerto Rico-based bank said it had earnings of $2.56 per share.

The company that runs Banco Popular and other banks in Puerto Rico and the U.S. posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $757.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Popular shares have decreased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.

