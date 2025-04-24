Pool Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $53.5 million.…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $53.5 million.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.32 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $11.10 to $11.60 per share.

