Polaris Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.17. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 91 cents per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Polaris Inc said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion.

