Plexus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $39.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $980.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $980.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.65 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.04 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

