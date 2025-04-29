PJT Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $54 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $54 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $324.5 million in the period.

