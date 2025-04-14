Pinnacle Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $140.4…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $140.4 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $766.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $462.9 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.5 million.

