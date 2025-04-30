Pilgrim’s Pride: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported net income of $296 million…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported net income of $296 million in its first quarter.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period.

