15 Phone Interview Questions to Prepare For

Phone interviews, often a gateway in the interview process to an in-person meeting, may also occur over Zoom or other…

Phone interviews, often a gateway in the interview process to an in-person meeting, may also occur over Zoom or other video software.

A phone interview often starts with no-frills, basic interview questions designed to gauge your experience, motivations and suitability for the position.

If the phone interview goes well, you may be invited to a second round of interviews with the hiring team.

Here are some of the most common phone interview questions, along with suggestions on how to answer them.

These answers are just samples, so strive to personalize your own. Also, keep in mind that no matter how much you prepare for an interview question, there may be follow-up questions that you don’t expect.

While you’ll never be completely prepared for every question that comes your way, some are so likely that you’d be foolish not to have some practiced answers at your disposal.

1. Why did you apply for this job?

2. What do you know about this role?

3. Why do you want this position?

4. What skills do you have that make you the best person for this job?

5. Why did you leave your last job?

6. Tell us about yourself.

7. What relevant experience do you have?

8. What is your preferred work environment?

9. How would your previous colleagues describe you?

10. What is your typical role when working on a team?

11. What’s a work accomplishment that you’re particularly proud of?

12. What are your weaknesses?

13. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

14. Do you have any questions?

15. If you were offered this position, when would you be available to start?

When it comes to phone interviews, “what you say matters. Speak clearly, have your notes in front of you, have a glass of water nearby in case your mouth gets dry and make sure you do not have any distractions around you,” says Lisa Sánchez, vice president of human resources and a certified professional life coach at the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California.

“Via Zoom, same advice,” Sánchez says, “but make sure your backdrop is neutral such as a nondistracting photo, a bookshelf or a plain wall. If anything, use a neutral background setting. And skip the pajama bottoms.”

1. Why Did You Apply for This Job?

You’ll probably get some variation of this straightforward question at the start of the interview. This phone screen interview question also gives the interviewer a chance to determine if you are serious about the job. Your interviewer will be looking for details and genuine expressions of interest about the organization’s mission and tasks you’ll be required to perform.

Sample answer: “Your organization’s goals and mission truly resonate with me. I have X years of experience with tasks and requirements for this role. I believe in the mission of the organization and the services you provide because of my history serving clients in this way. I think that I would be a great fit for this position and a great addition to your organization because I bring A, B and C skills to the table.”

[READ: 7 Things Interviewers Notice First]

2. What Do You Know About This Role?

This question is designed to assess whether you did your homework and if you are genuinely interested in this job.

Sample answer: “From the job description, I see that you are looking for a skilled operations manager who has strong leadership strengths and is able to communicate clearly and effectively. I have been an operations manager for five years and am extremely familiar with the tasks required of this role, including managing a team, developing and implementing systems to ensure the organization runs smoothly in all areas, and supporting the business mission.”

3. Why Do You Want This Position?

An interviewer is hoping to gauge your interest in the job with this straightforward question.

Ideally, you want to sound interested in and excited about the job. And that means being in the right mindset when you answer this question — or any interview question, says Christina Curtis, founder of Curtis Leadership Coaching and author of the book “Choosing Greatness: An Evidence-Based Approach to Achieving Exceptional Outcomes.”

“The emotions you project during an interview can be the difference between getting the job and missing your shot,” Curtis says. “Science has shown that emotions are so contagious that they move from one person to the next in under 10 minutes, without anyone saying a word. Determine how you want the interviewer to feel in your presence and bring the energy that will generate that outcome.”

Sample answer: “The job description states that this position allows room for professional growth. Professional development is important to me, and it seems that this is also important to your organization. I would be glad to work for an organization that truly cares about the overall happiness and professional development of its employees.”

4. What Skills Do You Have That Make You the Best Person for This Job?

This question deserves a meaty answer. It’s time to sing your praises while projecting energy and enthusiasm.

Sample answer: You know your skills, so mention those that fit best with the job description. But try not to go overboard with your answer, Curtis says.

“When we speak in paragraphs, the listener not only gets lost but ends up quickly forgetting what they heard,” she says. “Have three to four key competencies you want them to remember, framing them in 25 words or less.”

5. Why Did You Leave Your Last Job?

This question could reveal a lot about your loyalty to an organization. Avoid telling any negative stories about your previous role, even if you feel you were treated unfairly. Regardless of what occurred in your previous role, try to put a positive spin on the situation and discuss what you learned and how that makes you a better professional. Focus on what you want now versus hashing out the past.

Sample answer: “I worked for my previous employer for five years. Unfortunately, due to a reduction in staff, my team and I were let go. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to build my leadership skills and work with a strong team. I am looking for new opportunities in my career to enable me to enhance those skills.”

6. Tell Us About Yourself

This is not a question, but it’s almost guaranteed that an employer will say something like this.

With this request, the hiring manager wants to know a little more about you and your personality. That said, they aren’t really looking to hear about your personal life, so focus on your professional life.

Whatever you say, keep it short, suggests Jessica Sweet, a Boston-based career coach. “No more than a couple of minutes,” Sweet says. “Talking too much is not great in an interview, but some people tend to babble when they’re nervous. Wait for follow-up questions or offer to elaborate on any parts of what you say.”

Sample answer: “I have worked for the past 10 years as a data analyst. For the past three years, I worked with Company X analyzing their marketing program. My feedback allowed the company to make significant adjustments in their marketing efforts, resulting in an uptick of sales by 3% each year. I have also trained 10 new employees in the newest methods of analysis. I enjoy seeing how good data promotes overall business growth and positive changes in our industry. Is there anything else you would like to know about me?”

[What Not to Say in an Interview — Even If It’s True]

7. What Relevant Experience Do You Have?

With this question, the hiring manager wants to determine whether you are able to identify relevant experience from what you read in the job description. Make sure to include specific examples of the type of work you’ve done when possible.

Sample answer: “The job description states that you are looking for someone with experience in launching new products. In my previous position, I oversaw the launch of three new products. My strong communication skills and work ethic contributed to positive revenue in all three launches. Some of my methods were implemented into all new product launches at the organization.”

8. What Is Your Preferred Work Environment?

This phone interview question will give the hiring manager some insight into your work personality and what kind of tasks you enjoy. It’s also a question that is likely being asked given the popularity of remote and hybrid work options.

While you probably have an idea of what the interviewer is looking for, you should be honest. If occasional remote work is vital to your work-life balance, consider mentioning a preference for flexibility so you don’t find yourself working in conditions that you’ll end up hating.

Sample answer: “I enjoy working with others when brainstorming and discussing how to implement processes. However, I do find that I am very productive when I work on my own. I enjoy the camaraderie and collaboration of working in an office, but I’m also able to stay focused and in touch while working remotely.”

9. How Would Your Previous Colleagues Describe You?

This is the chance for the employer to get a sense of whether you’re a team player, a lone wolf or a toxic employee. Obviously, you should try to give off the team player vibe while making it clear that you don’t mind working on your own.

Sample answer: You know you. But whatever you tell the interviewer, keep it upbeat and positive. If you think your co-workers would call you “hyper” or a “hothead,” you might say that they’d say you were “energetic” and “passionate.” Or you might say something like, “Well, I would hope they would say …” and then fill in the blanks with an upbeat description.

10. What Is Your Typical Role When Working On a Team?

Similar to wondering how your previous colleagues would describe you, the interviewer wants to know if you are a team player.

Sample answer: If you don’t have a ready answer, you might say something like, “Sometimes I take the lead and sometimes I follow, but what I really love is the collaborative process.” This way, you’re covering all your bases. You also may want to share an anecdote about a team project you participated in. The goal is to convey that you are enthusiastic about working on a team. Employers may want independent-minded workers, but they generally don’t want to hire someone who doesn’t work well with others.

[SEE: The 11 Best Times to Switch Jobs]

11. What’s a Work Accomplishment That You’re Particularly Proud Of?

Give this answer some thought beforehand.

Sample answer: “I’m especially proud of completing X project, which increased our efficiency and made inroads with new clients.” When you respond, you may want to speak generally and not mention any specific client’s name, since you don’t want your employer thinking you’ll be tossing out the names of their clients in future job interviews.

12. What Are Your Weaknesses?

Spend some time thinking about this question. It often arises in job interviews, and that is why preparation is key.

Sample answer:

Avoid tired phrases like “I’m a perfectionist” since your employer will see right through them.

Arguably, you should mention some weaknesses. By addressing them, you can frame weaknesses in a way that sets you up for success later. For instance, if you’re shy, you might say, “I’m quite introverted, and that may be seen as a weakness for roles that require a lot of team brainstorming.”

You might also impress your employer by showing that you’re not only aware of your weaknesses, but you are actively trying to improve them. You may add something like: “I’ve been working on being introverted by coming to brainstorming sessions prepared with a few talking points and a handful of ideas. Being an introvert also means that I’m a great listener, so I’ve been using my active listening skills to come up with some feedback for my colleagues during our meetings as well.”

13. Where Do You See Yourself in the Next 5 Years?

The employer wants to know if this job you’re applying for is a stepping stone to something greater elsewhere. There’s really only one right answer, and it shouldn’t involve being at a different company.

Sample answer: “I hope to still be here at this company, but within the next five years, it would be great if I acquired the skills to move up to X position.”

That’s a good answer because there is nothing wrong with having ambition. Most employers will see it as an admirable trait. They’d just like you to funnel your ambition into their business.

14. Do You Have Any Questions?

This is the time that you may want to ask about the next steps in the job interview process and how to follow up with the hiring manager, especially if you’re excited about landing this position. You also might have questions about the company. Sánchez recommends having three to five questions ready.

“This is an opportunity for you to determine if the organization is the right place for you. The interview works both ways. It’s the beginning of the employer-employee relationship if you get the job offer,” Sánchez says.

Sample answer: “Sure, I do have questions. Thanks for asking.” Then you can plow into your questions, which may go along the lines of:

— What type of person best succeeds in this role?

— What is a typical workday like for someone in this position?

— Do you have any hesitations about moving me to the next level of the interview process that I can address?

If you do want the job, Sánchez recommends not asking questions about salary and benefits at this stage.

“That will come later in the process if you advance to the job offer phase,” Sánchez says.

15. If You Were Offered This Position, When Would You Be Available to Start?

This is the type of question you want to hear. Maybe you aren’t a lock for the position, but if you’re asked this question, the interviewer probably likes what they are hearing from you.

Sample answer: “I will want to start as soon as possible, but I will need to give my employer two weeks’ notice.”

The interviewer will likely be happy to know that you’re being considerate to your current employer. There’s really no wrong or right answer here. You just want to have an answer ready so you can get started with your new job on the right foot.

More from U.S. News

The Fastest Growing Jobs in America

8 Tips for a Career Change Resume

20 Communication Skills for Your Resume

15 Phone Interview Questions to Prepare For originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/08/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.