Phinia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $26 million.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The maker of gas and diesel fuel systems posted revenue of $796 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $820.1 million.

Phinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.23 billion to $3.43 billion.

