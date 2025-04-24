P&G: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.77 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.54.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $19.78 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.34 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.72 to $6.82 per share.

