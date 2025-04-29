Pfizer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.97 billion. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $2.97 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.72 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.84 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $61 billion to $64 billion.

