9 Personal Finance Podcasts to Listen to in 2025

The amount of financial content available online is staggering. Along with articles and videos, there are countless podcasts devoted to helping you pay off debt, invest wisely and retire comfortably.

Personal finance podcasts are available on apps such as Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or through music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music. Topics range from money basics to advanced investment strategies, and these podcasts can be formatted in various ways. They may feature listener questions, expert interviews or casual banter between hosts.

If you feel overwhelmed by the choices, here are nine top picks to get you started. Of course, which show you’ll like depends largely on your interests and preferred format.

1. “How to Money”

Listen for: Money advice and information geared toward millennials.

Published as part of the iHeartPodcast Network, “How to Money” is a good choice for anyone who is trying to get a handle on their finances. Millennial friends Joel Larsgaard and Matt Altmix talk about issues such as navigating credit scores, negotiating a higher salary and buying a home, often while enjoying a beer together.

“How to Money” publishes multiple episodes a week, and most run between 30 to 60 minutes. Some shows are dedicated to answering listener questions or delving into a single topic, while others include special guests. For each Friday episode, Larsgaard and Altmix review the week’s financial headlines.

2. “The Money With Katie Show”

Listen for: Frank and fun discussions about various financial topics.

For an alternative to the “finance bros” found on some podcasts, try “The Money with Katie Show.” Katie Gatti Tassin hosts this weekly podcast that addresses the financial questions and concerns that many people have.

“It’s geared toward women and approaches financial topics in a way that’s fun while focusing on the real issues people are facing,” says Anna Rice, who is founder of Alpine Marketing & Communications in Dillon, Colorado, and a regular listener.

“The Money With Katie Show” features episodes that run about 60 to 90 minutes and delve into topics such as the cost of being a working parent, the economics of diet culture and interviews with prominent names in finance and economics.

3. “Your Money, Your Wealth”

Listen for: A light-hearted take on retirement planning strategies.

Every Tuesday, Joe Anderson and “Big Al” Clopine release a new edition of the “Your Money, Your Wealth” podcast. The duo — a certified financial planner and a certified public accountant, respectively — field a variety of questions from listeners about retirement planning, from when to claim Social Security to whether to invest or pay off a mortgage early.

“We’re making fun out of finance,” Anderson says. “Just sitting around a little bar stool, shooting the breeze, spit-balling on our listeners’ financial questions.”

Usually clocking in at about 40 to 50 minutes, each episode takes a breezy and light approach to providing advice on the topic at hand. An expert often joins the duo to discuss the latest financial news. “We could be dry as all get out, but who would listen?” Anderson says.

4. “ChooseFI”

Listen for: Advice and inspiration to achieve financial independence.

FI, which is short for financial independence, is a movement focused on optimizing finances so people don’t have to be tied to a job to pursue the interests they want. In the “ChooseFI” podcast, host Brad Barrett and other guest hosts chat with a range of people who share their personal experiences while also discussing topics related to achieving financial independence.

Most episodes run from 45 to 60 minutes, and many feature guests. These include interviews with finance professionals as well as people who have achieved their own financial independence.

5. “All the Hacks”

Listen for: An eclectic mix of topics and expert interviews.

If you’re looking for a podcast that discusses personal finance but also delves into other topics, “All the Hacks” might be for you. Hosted by Chris Hutchins, this podcast covers everything from productivity to communication to travel. That’s in addition to discussions on investing, home buying and insurance, among other things.

“Chris is a great host and there’s usually an actionable takeaway I can use in my own life,” says personal finance writer Alene Laney. “Guests are interesting, and I find a lot of value in this podcast.”

Episodes are uploaded weekly and most run about an hour. Many feature interviews from travel, finance and health experts.

6. “Marriage Kids and Money”

Listen for: Financial content from a parent in the trenches.

Raising kids can add a wrinkle to money management, and the “Marriage Kids and Money” podcast addresses some of the special challenges faced by parents. However, much of the advice offered on this show can also apply to singles and couples without children.

Host Andy Hill has tackled topics ranging from paying off a mortgage early to becoming a young millionaire. Plus, there is advice on managing money as a couple and raising money-smart kids. Episodes run from 30 to 60 minutes, and many episodes include expert interviews.

7. “So Money With Farnoosh Torabi”

Listen for: Big-picture discussion about financial topics.

With more than 1,800 podcast episodes under her belt, financial expert and author Farnoosh Torabi has plenty of shows about everyday topics such as buying a house and saving for college.

However, “So Money” really sets itself apart from other podcasts in its willingness to have deeper discussions about the financial landscape. There are episodes, for example, dedicated to preparing your finances for tariffs, the emotional toll of high performance and the student loan crisis.

Each week, the host publishes an episode dedicated to answering reader questions. While “So Money” packs a lot of content into its episodes, they run only about 30 minutes, which makes them easy to fit into a busy schedule.

8. “Your Money Briefing”

Listen for: Short and sweet explanations of economic and finance topics.

Produced by The Wall Street Journal, “Your Money Briefing” tackles a different topic every day. In 10 minutes or less, host J.R. Whalen talks with Wall Street Journal reporters and other experts to address issues such as inflation, student loans and job hunting.

A new episode comes out every weekday, and recent topics have included why it’s a bad idea to cheat on taxes, what people need to know about Real ID and how to buy a home this year.

9. “Money Life With Chuck Jaffe”

Listen for: Economic analysis from financial experts.

A version of “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe” has been around since before podcasts were even a thing. Chuck Jaffe, a financial columnist, hosted a radio show of the same name in the early 2000s before launching the current show online in 2012.

Each weekday, Jaffe interviews financial experts for their takes on economic issues. This podcast is for those interested in the nitty gritty of topics such as government regulations and policies, advanced investment strategies and where the market is headed. Episodes run about an hour.

Update 04/21/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.