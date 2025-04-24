PepsiCo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.83 billion.…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.83 billion.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.48 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $17.92 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.75 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $8.16 per share.

