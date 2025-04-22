Peoples Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $24.3 million.…

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) — Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $24.3 million.

The Marietta, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $151.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $112.4 million, which also missed Street forecasts.

