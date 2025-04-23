Penumbra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $39.2 million.…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $39.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of $1. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 83 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $324.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.7 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.