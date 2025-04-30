Penske: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $244.3 million.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $3.66 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.6 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.59 billion.

