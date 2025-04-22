PennyMac Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period.

