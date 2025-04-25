Penns Woods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Friday reported net income of $7.4…

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Friday reported net income of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $30.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PWOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PWOD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.