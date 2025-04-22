Pegasystems: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $85.4 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $85.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $475.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356 million.

