Pathward: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Pathward Financial, Inc. (CASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $74.3 million.

The bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said it had earnings of $3.11 per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $268.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $262.9 million, which beat Street forecasts.

Pathward shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $74.47, an increase of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CASH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.